CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joe Kramer and Tony Keith set up at a busy intersection in Flour Bluff. Their goal is to be seen by as many people as they can and spread awareness to members of the city that they love. They're saying that some of the homeless around Flour Bluff are tapping on the windows of cars, waiting by gas stations, and scaring people coming in and out of the store. Kramer and Keith say that that kind behavior is not welcomed so they decided to take matters into their own hands by making posters with messages.

"If you want to donate and you wanna do good to somebody that on the street or homeless, give to a local charity, give to a local church, a local ministry. that's where your money is going to make the biggest impact." Said Kramer.

He says that part of his mission is to educate the Coastal Bend on the difference between someone that is homeless and seeking helping instead of taking advantage.

