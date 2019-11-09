CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents all over the Coastal Bend took part in September 11 observances.

First responders gathered Wednesday morning for breakfast at the Lindale Senior Center as the City's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program hosted a Heroes Breakfast for the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The volunteers wanted to give back to those who protect and serve the community by serving breakfast to police officers, staff, and veterans of the department.

"All of these ladies and gentlemen came out here to help prepare this breakfast for our police officers and our first responders. We're just very thankful for the amount of time that they serve. The fact that they're still serving our community," RSVP Director Ericka Maldonado said.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program includes 385 active senior volunteers. Organizers estimate Wednesday's turnout at around 40 first responders.

