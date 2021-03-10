Retailers give back to community students by hosting private shopping event

Thanks to Fish for Life, a local nonprofit organization along with a partnership with CCISD, and JCPenney, families were each given a $100 gift card to shop.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JCPenney opened their doors early Sunday for a private shopping event for 150 students from TG Allen Elementary school.

Local attendee, Claudia Suarez was excited to take pat in the event.

“I wanted some jeans and something normal. I also wanted long sleeves because its going to be cold. We saw expensive and cheap stuff and it was so exciting," Suarez said.



Thanks to Fish for Life, a local nonprofit organization along with a partnership with CCISD, and JCPenney, families were each given a 100$ gift card to shop as well as 25 percent off their entire purchase.

Fish for Life board member, Kimberly Moore was overjoyed to see the positive outcome of the event.

"The kids smiles were really big," Moore said. "Of course the parents as well want their kids to go to school dressed in nice new clothes that fit them well, and we’ve been able to do that today."

According to Moore this was the second shopping event of its kind this year.

The first one was held in August and benefited 100 students from West Oso I.S.D.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was also in attendance, to show her support.

"There isn’t a child that doesn’t love something new, and she remembers that feeling," Guajardo said.

Additionally, Guajardo sees the event as a way to give back to the community.