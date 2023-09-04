Ribbon-cutting for affordable housing, job fair taking place this week

City officials will celebrate the opening of The Village at McArdle Monday, and people can get maritime jobs on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and Prospera Community Housing Services will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the Village at McArdle apartments.



The city is holding a ceremony to commemorate the completion of the affordable apartment complex in honor of National Community Development Week at 10:30 a.m.



On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, along with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and the maritime community will be hosting the Coastal Bend Maritime Expo & Career Fair.



The expo will provide a wonderful opportunity for those to get a firsthand look into the Coastal Bend maritime industry.

The career fair will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their résumés and register online at Workforce Solutions' website.

