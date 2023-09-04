Ribbon-cutting for affordable housing, job fair taking place this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and Prospera Community Housing Services will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the Village at McArdle apartments.
The city is holding a ceremony to commemorate the completion of the affordable apartment complex in honor of National Community Development Week at 10:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, along with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and the maritime community will be hosting the Coastal Bend Maritime Expo & Career Fair.
The expo will provide a wonderful opportunity for those to get a firsthand look into the Coastal Bend maritime industry.
The career fair will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their résumés and register online at Workforce Solutions' website.
