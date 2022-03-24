Robstown receives grant from T-Mobile for the town's first concrete walking trail

Robstown will use the funding to enhance a local park that will include building the first concrete walking trail with a lighted path for healthy activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big news for Robstown!

They're one of 25 towns from across the U.S. that received a Hometown Grant from T-Mobile, the company announced Thursday in a press release.

Robstown will use the funding to enhance Beatriz Tagle Perez (“Turtle Park”). The upgrades will include building the first concrete walking trail with a lighted path to provide an easily accessible, healthy outdoor activity for the community.

“The City of Robstown is honored to have been selected for T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant! It has been a goal of ours to revitalize the southside area of town and provide our citizens with the first lighted walking trail," Mayor of Robstown, Gilbert Gomez, said. "This walking trail will provide an easily accessible, healthy outdoor activity for kids and adults in the Casa Blanca neighborhood.”

The grant is a part of T-Mobile's commitment to rural America, the company said, and they plan to provide $25 million for community projects throughout the U.S. through 2026.

Towns across American with a population of fewer than 50,000 people are eligible for Hometown Grants, the company said. Every small town with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today is encouraged to apply for a grant.

