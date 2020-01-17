ROBSTOWN, Texas — The city of Robstown is changing up how they do things and that means continuing without a City Manager from now on.

The mayor of Robstown, Gilbert Gomez, says the previous administration chose to have a City Manager. But, when the choice to keep that position was on the November ballot, voters said no to a City Manager.

Now, all of those responsibilities are shifted over to the City Secretary.

Gomez says the interim city secretary for 90 days is Gaby Garcia.

How does this affect voters?

Gomez says it's not radically different, he just asks that they have continued confidence in the city.

"We ask for their patience and support in doing things that we need to do to move our town forward in a positive way," stated Gilbert Gomez, Mayor of Robstown.

Gomez says the city has also appointed a new Police Chief and an engineering firm to work on various projects around town.

