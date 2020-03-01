CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bar Under the Sun, or BUS, will be hosting their third annual Rock for a Cause event. Those who attend can enjoy live music, local vendors and even food trucks.

All proceeds from the event will go toward nonprofits in the area including CASA of the Coastal Bend, who was a part of the event last year.

CASA members said donations help them recruit and train people to advocate for children under their program.

"By being able to be a part of events like this, it gives us the opportunity to share that opportunity with the community, to be a part of helping these children find their forever homes," said Samantha Kopp-Stingler, recruitment and marketing manager for CASA.

The event will run from noon-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at BUS, located at 702 North Chapparal Street.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: