Rockport community reflects on the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

"Some people have recovered better than others, but there’s been a lot of hurt and hope in the community," Mayor Pat Rios said.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport Mayor Pat Rios said August 25 is a solemn day for their City even four years later. Hurricane Harvey landed in the area as a Category 4 storm. The City was caught in the eye.



"Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rios said. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."

Mayor Rios said Harvey’s anniversary is also a day to celebrate how well their community was able to come together, helping one another to recover from the devastating storm.



"So many here lost so much and we hate to see that happen," he said. "Some people have recovered better than others, but there’s been a lot of hurt and hope in the community."



Captain Tommy Moore, owner of the skimmer -- a 40 feet tour boat for whooping crane and dolphin tours year-round -- said he rode the storm out that night and remembers it vividly.