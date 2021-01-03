ROCKPORT, Texas — A woman in Rockport is working to gather Easter basket donations for kids in foster care.
Cher Buffington is working with Lonestar Social Services of Corpus Christi, a 'foster-to-adopt' agency to host an Easter basket drive for those children who are waiting to be adopted.
Even though the holiday is still just over a month away she says the hope is that the extra time will mean that each child receives something.
"Just trying to keep the consistency going, for those kids. A lot of them have a lot of trauma, they’re scared and uncertain,” said Buffington. “They run from infants to teenagers so Lonestar is just trying to keep the consistency and provide them a little bit of normalcy in a pretty non normal time.”
