SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Amber Aubone was last seen on the north side on March 16, near 1604 and Huebner Road. According to authorities, she has blue eyes with shoulder-length brown hair, stands 5 foot 8 and is diagnosed with a medical condition.

It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information as to Aubone's whereabouts, you're asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.