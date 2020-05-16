SAN ANTONIO — EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with corrected prices per vehicle for the Drive-Thru Zoo.

The San Antonio Zoo's self-described "once-in-a-lifetime" drive-thru experience is being extended for another week, citing high demand as the attraction continues to stay closed to traditional foot traffic.

The zoo's drive-thru will extend past Sunday (when it was set to end) for daily operation through Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of admission will remain the same — $32 per vehicle for annual pass members, and $60 per vehicle for those who aren't annual pass members.

The drive-thru experience began earlier this month, and is composed of a guided audio-tour through a specific route in the zoo. Patrons also have the chance to buy snacks and drinks via curbside operations throughout.

In its news release, the zoo stated that the proceeds being made from the drive-thrus go "directly towards the care of our animals during this closure." There's no word on when the zoo may reopen to on-foot visitors.

RELATED: Spurs star, lover of animals Lonnie Walker IV working to raise awareness for San Antonio Zoo

RELATED: San Antonio Zoo changes gears, becoming a drive-thru

RELATED: San Antonio Zoo: 'Now, more than ever in our 100-year history, we need help'