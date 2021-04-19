Juvenile Justice Center creates safe space for crime victims in Nueces County

When in-person court proceedings resume, the room will offer crime victims a waiting area away from an accused offender or that person's family.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center on Gollihar Road is celebrating the week with the completion of a new addition called the Del Mar room.

Folks with the Student Government Association at Del Mar College transformed the room that once used for storage into a safe space for crime victims.

"We just gave them a place to be secure and have a place to relax while they wait," said S.G.A. president Sofia Jimenez.

The project actually started back in March of 2020 before the COVID pandemic.

"With COVID we had to put a halt to everything, so it was really nice, this is actually the 40th anniversary to Crime Victim's Week so for this to come to fruition at the end, came at a great time," said Jimenez.

Part of those rights include the right to be provided with a waiting area separate or secure from other witnesses according to Texas family code.

The justice center is where County Court at Law #5 is located which usually sees cases involving families and children.

The room was brightened up with a fresh coat of paint, received some new furnishings, as well as uplifting words along the walls. There are also plenty of stuffed animals.

"People call it the kids court because that is who we have coming through here every day are children who have been abused, neglected, victimized, as a judge, people working in this court you have to be cognizant of what they have been through," said Judge Timothy McCoy.

When in person court proceedings resume, the room will offer crime victims a waiting area away from an accused offender or that person's family.

Artist Ericha Kemm worked on the mural seen on one of the walls. She spent several weekends to get the image of a calming sunset just right. She based the concept of a sun setting over the canals on Padre Island.

She said it was important for her to be part of the project.

"It was very healing to create this mural for others who are dealing with an uncertain time in their life," said Kemm.

The room is a first for this court.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.