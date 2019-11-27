CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army is dealing with a shortfall of funding for an annual holiday program that helps hundreds of Coastal Bend children.

Captain Patrick Gesner with the Salvation Army says they are need of gifts and monetary donations to help make the program successful this year.

There are over 1,200 children that they need to provide gifts for by December 12th. The deadline is so they can properly sort and distribute to the correct families.

Captain Gesner says anyone interested in helping out can contact the Angel Tree phone line at 361-442-0863. Anyone interested in dropping off a gift or donation can drop it off at one of two location The Salvation Army Family Store at 5042 S Padre Island Drive or The Salvation Army main office at 521 Josephine Street. Both locations are open Monday’s through Friday’s 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

