Salvation Army offering shelter as artic air approaches South Texas this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend can expect 'colder air' in just a few days. Our 3News weather team says 'artic air' will hit South Texas over the weekend.

Temperatures are set to linger between the 30s and 40s, and with the colder weather, organizations like the Salvation Army are stepping up and offering their shelter as safe place to stick out the chilling weather.

Organizers said they'll assist up to 20 people looking for a warm environment. Monica Barrera with the Salvation Army said preparations for the upcoming weather start with checking how much warm clothing they have and collecting donated blankets and coats from the community.

"What we do is, we sort out the coats and everything. We accept all sizes because we do have children staying here at the Salvation Army so if there's children's coats in there, we'll be sure to put those aside, give those to the families that are here. Any additional coats we get for men and women will go out to the community and distribute those out," said Barrera.

Barerra added that volunteers are especially essential to help with clothing distributions. For that information, click here.

