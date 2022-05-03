San Antonio first-graders sell cookies to help Ukrainians in crisis

They raised more than $700 in just two hours' time on Saturday, and plan to do it again soon.

SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio's youngest residents are pitching in and lending support to Ukraine amid its growing humanitarian crisis and continued assaults from Russian military.

A group of first-graders from Bonnie Ellison Elementary School learned about what's unfolding in the country, and decided to take action by raising money to send overseas.

On Saturday, the children and their families stood outside the Stonewall Estates neighborhood on the northwest side and sold cookies, planning to send the proceeds to those in need in Ukraine. Visitors could donate however much they wanted to get some sugary treats in return.

"I just can't imagine being a parent where I'd have to say goodbye to my daughter because I have to go fight a war," one father said. "So it just really hits me. Anything we can do, we'll do it to make a difference."

In just two hours, the children raised $765 to send to Ukraine. And that's just the start; the families involved in the effort say they plan to do it again soon.