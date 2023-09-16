Habitat for Humanity builds San Patricio family new wheelchair ramp

It was just one of the upgrades the group and Cheniere Energy made to the house, including new windows and a new HVAC system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi’s volunteer day event Friday helped a San Patricio family get some much-needed home upgrades.

The St. Clair family received a new wheelchair ramp, heating and air conditioning, windows and more.

In a news release, Habitat for Humanity officials said a Cheniere Energy team spent more than 15 hours working on the project.

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi said in the release Friday that it received a grant from Cheniere Energy Inc. to fund the repairs in November 2022, and that the partnership has helped Habitat provide multiple new roofs and repairs for San Patricio residents. ­­­

