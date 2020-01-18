CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the last day for the 85th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show and it is going to be a busy one at the Fairgrounds in Robstown.

As per tradition, the 3News team was live from the Fairgrounds yesterday.

We got to see first-hand and talk to several future agriculturalists, as they were showing off their prize animals.

The Livestock Show is a big part of the community, and the Grand Champion Steer can sometimes sell for up to $20,000 when it is all said and done.

Yesterday, we caught up with Dalton Roe, a Calallen High School student that took home Grand Champion in the swine division.

"The whole family is involved. I come from a show-family, we all love it, we've all done it growing up and it's just a good bonding thing for the family," said Dalton.

Today, these projects will be sold to the highest bidders.

There will be a Parade of Champions at 10 a.m. followed by the Blue Ribbon Auction beginning at 11 a.m., and lasting throughout the day on Saturday.

There will also be a silent auction for the AG Mechanic Shop projects from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

