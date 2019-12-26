CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sign up for the 16th Annual Adopt-A-Beach Coastal Bend Winter Cleanup on Saturday, February 8 is now open.

Volunteers can sign up at www.texasadoptabeach.org or show up on-site to take part in a fun-filled day of giving back to our community and taking care of the Texas coast.

What: GLO Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanup

When: Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



*Check-in for the Adopt-A-Beach Coastal Bend Winter Cleanup at one of the five locations below:



1) Aransas Pass /Redfish Bay - Nueces County

Check-in: Lighthouse Lakes Park, 4 miles east of Aransas Pass on Highway 361

Contact: Richard Gonzales, 361-779-7351, richard.gonzales@texasadoptabeach.org

2) Packery Flats - Nueces County

Check-in: Parking lot off of Highway 361 on Mustang Island near Packery Channel

Contact: Jace Tunnell, Coastal Bays Foundation, 361-244-8665, jace.tunnell@texasadoptabeach.org

Adriana Reza, Coastal Bays Foundation, 361-882-3439, cbbf@baysfoundation.org



3) North Corpus Christi Beach - Nueces County

Check-in: Texas State Aquarium, 2710 North Shoreline Blvd.

Contact: Melanie Kudra, 361-881-1319, melanie.kudra@texasadoptabeach.org



4) Cole Park (Kid's Place) - Nueces County

Check-in: 1526 Ocean Drive

Contact: Katie Galan, 361-290-2461, katie.galan@texasadoptabeach.org



5) Padre Island National Seashore - Kleberg County

Check-in: Malaquite Visitors Center, 20420 Park Road 22

Contact: Chuck Lassiter, 361-949-8068 or 8069, chuck.lassiter@texasadoptabeach.org

Dustin Baker, 361-949-8068 or 8069, dustin.baker@texasadoptabeach.org

The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash.

Since then, more than 540,000 volunteers have removed 9,700 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Each volunteer will be given data cards, gloves, pencils, and trash bags.

All volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes, bring sunscreen and plenty of drinking water. The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach cleanups are held rain or shine! Texans who are not able to attend the cleanup can help keep our beaches clean by making a tax-deductible donation online at www.TexasAdoptABeach.org.

There are several different Adopt-A-Beach sponsorship levels ranging from $25 to $25,000, allowing both individuals and corporations to contribute to this major cleanup effort.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit TexasAdoptABeach.org and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: