Sensory Backpack (Young Learners of the Heart)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Libraries was awarded a $10,000 grant by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
The grant came under it's Texas Reads Grant Program and is just one of 44 made possible this year. The grant was awarded from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.
Sensory backpacks are now circulating at Nueces County Public Libraries and are designed to help children build life skills, social skills, and reading comprehension.
The all in one take-home kit comes in a backpack and will help children on the autism spectrum or who may be sensitive to sensory overload by providing books, writing activities, and tips for caregivers.
Sensory items are also included in the take-home kit.
The sensory backpack kits are available at Keach Family Library in Robstown and Bishop Branch Library in Bishop.
Participants will need a Nueces County Public Library card to check out a sensory backpack for two weeks and then return it free of charge.
