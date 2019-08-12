CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has numerous boards, commissions, and committees that strive to reflect the diverse interests and abilities of our citizens.

The City Secretary’s Office is currently seeking applications for the following boards:

· Building Standards Board

· Committee for Persons with Disabilities

· Island Strategic Action Committee

· Mechanical/Plumbing Advisory Committee

If you know of anyone interested in serving on a City board, commission, or committee, please direct them to the City of Corpus Christi’s website here.

For assistance, contact Management Assistant Norma Duran at (361) 826-3893, or by e-mail at NormaD2@cctexas.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: