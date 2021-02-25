Several organizations pool their resources to get residents of Cimarron Estates Senior Apartments temporary housing after winter storm damage

Many of the folks have conditions that could make them vulnerable to COVID-19. Worst yet, at least 20 or more of the residents have been without water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few of the residents of the Cimarron Estates Senior Apartments on the city's southside were all facing dire conditions after last week's freeze.

Today, case workers helped them fill out the necessary paperwork that'll get them into temporary housing.

"What we found out, obviously, was that the senior living center, is that most of the people there are 65; they're all 65 years and older," Captain Patrick Gessner with the Salvation Army said.

Another revelation is that many of the folks have conditions that could make them vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Worst yet, at least 20 or more of the residents have been without water.

Together, with several other agencies, Captain Gessner said a solution to the problem was reached: apply for a grant from the CARES Act since the residents met the requirements.

"As long as we can justify and we can document why we are quarantining them away from getting in contact with COVID-19, the funds can be used to reimburse the hotel by housing the individual as long as they are there," Gessner said.

The folks there said they are grateful for the generosity of their temporary arrangements.

While the Salvation Army has taken the lead on accommodations, other organizations will make sure the displaced residents have enough food and other items necessary for the duration of time they are out of their homes.

"We've truly had a trifecta of problems that have never happened here in South Texas," Gessner said.

"We definitely stretched our ingenuity but the good thing about Corpus Christi, the agencies and us as the Salvation Army, we are a resilient agency," Gessner said. "We are a creative agency. We're always looking for new ways to help those that are in need and those that are at the most risk."

3News has been told the residents could be out of their apartments for up to a month while repairs are made.

