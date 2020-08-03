CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about supporting local businesses today in downtown Corpus Christi.

The Loca for Local market presented by Sew Bonita was going on over at BAR Under the Sun downtown.

Sew Bonita is a Corpus Christi based business that sells uniquely sewn items, and one of kind t-shirt designs all reflecting Mexican Culture, according to owners.

Loca for Local is a family-friendly marketplace with local vendors showing off their merchandise as well as others.

There were even food trucks, face painting for the kids, and DJ Weasel set the vibes with great music.

Elena Flores, who put this event together says it's also an opportunity to kick-off International Women's Day.

"This one we're doing it on International Women's weekend. Tomorrow is International Women's Day. The majority of these businesses are women-owned. So, they're entrepreneurs, they're women-owned businesses or co-owned and we wanted to kick off the Spring with a market right before Easter and right before Mother's Day," said Flores.

Today's market is the 7th one for Loca for Local and the event was also a product drive for Period Corpus Christi to help collect tampons and pads for their organization.

Flores says she hopes to have 3 more markets this year as well with the next one being in July.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: