Shade structures, new playground equipment coming to 14 parks across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In yesterday's City Council meeting, the use of Community Enrichment Funds was approved to install shade structures over 14 selected playgrounds in parks across Corpus Christi.

Back in April of 2020, City Council members announced these very same parks would be receiving new playground equipment.

In April, the City Council appointed a contractor to install the new playground equipment as old playgrounds will be removed by the Parks and Recreation Department.

City officials say this will be a huge enhancement to the park experience for the whole community.

City Councilwoman, Paulette Guajardo, proposed in Tuesday's City Council meeting that future parks should be selected by the community. Guajardo suggested the community should have input as to which parks are selected to have new equipment installed.

According to City Manager, Peter Zanoni, many of the playgrounds at the 14 selected parks were unsafe for children as some parks had broken equipment, sharp edges, and other perils.

The project is being funded through the Parks and Recreation Department's Community Enrichment Fund.

The new playground equipment and shade structures will be installed at the following parks: