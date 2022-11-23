3NEWS' Share Your Christmas is going online this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 30 years, 3NEWS has asked the Coastal Bend to help us collect food for our neighbors in need, and our loyal viewers have always delivered -- literally -- dropping off cans, boxes, and even palettes of non-perishables to help.
This year, we've decided to take our Share Your Christmas campaign telethon-style and online, through Dec. 15.
Students in local and area schools will still use their muscles to collect cans for the cause, and the school collecting the most food will win an $800 grand prize.
But those of us who have been around for all 35 years of Share Your Christmas will now be able to help from the comfort of home, thanks to our generous sponsors at Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Davis Law Firm and NEC Co-Op Energy helping us out in order to provide the most help to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.
Just $1 can provide four meals for people in the Coastal Bend, and the food bank provides food for 11 counties.
So while we won't be collecting food here at our 3NEWS studios as we have in years past, we hope you'll still Share Your Christmas.