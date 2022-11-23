3NEWS' Share Your Christmas is going online this year

Donations are already being accepted at the Coastal Bend Food Bank's website through Dec. 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 30 years, 3NEWS has asked the Coastal Bend to help us collect food for our neighbors in need, and our loyal viewers have always delivered -- literally -- dropping off cans, boxes, and even palettes of non-perishables to help.

This year, we've decided to take our Share Your Christmas campaign telethon-style and online, through Dec. 15.

Students in local and area schools will still use their muscles to collect cans for the cause, and the school collecting the most food will win an $800 grand prize.

Just $1 can provide four meals for people in the Coastal Bend, and the food bank provides food for 11 counties.