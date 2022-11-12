Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission

In this year alone, Westside Mission has fed over 22,000 people – all of whom were fed food donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.

Kat Rosales of Church Unlimited Westside Missions joined us live to share the impact that Share Your Christmas has on the westside of Corpus Christi.