Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Our Lady of the Assumption Food Pantry in Ingleside

Our Lady of the Assumption Food Pantry feeds nearly 40 families a week in San Patricio County, giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.

Abel Gutierrez of Our Lady of the Assumption joined us live to discuss the impact that partnering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank in the Share Your Christmas food drive will have on San Patricio County.