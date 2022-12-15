Share Your Christmas 2022 kicks off in style Thursday from Grant Middle School

Barbi Leo was out at the South Side school with members of their student council, dance team, cheer team, mariachis and even the Carroll High School drumline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS kicked off the 35th annual Share Your Christmas food drive and virtual telethon with the students over at Grant Middle School, who rolled out the red carpet for First Edition co-anchor Barbi Leo.

The school had its student council, dance team, cheer team, mariachi group, choir and more, along with the Carroll High School drumline, to help us kick off the fundraiser and food drive that helps many in need during the holiday season and even after.

Former 3NEWS evening Joe Gazin even joined Barbi from Grant for the cause. Gazin, who retired from news in 2021 after being a part of the 3NEWS team for 43 years, has been involved since the beginning.

"What a good cause," he said. "What a great reason to get out of bed early and join this project. What an amazing job the food bank has done feeding South Texas -- the eleven counties they serve. It is a tremendous opportunity for us to really help and make a difference."