Anonymous donor promises to match Share Your Christmas donations Thursday

You can donate now online or call in to our telethon on Thursday to help Share Your Christmas!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank is coming up Thursday and we are excited for another opportunity to help those in need in the Coastal Bend.

This year's event will be a little different than in years before. We are already accepting online donations here and will have a telethon on Thursday where residents can call in and make their donations. You may just be connected with a familiar voice!

You can even donate by scanning this QR code on your smart device:

Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, said an anonymous donor has promised to match all donations made Thursday, up to $5,000.

Just $1 can provide four meals for people in the Coastal Bend, and the food bank provides food for 11 counties.

Students in local and area schools will still use their muscles to collect cans for the cause, and the school collecting the most food will win an $800 grand prize.

So while we won't be collecting food here at our 3NEWS studios as we have in years past, we hope you'll still Share Your Christmas.