Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!

Over $17,000 the astounding $94,404.96 that was collected throughout this year's Share Your Christmas campaign was raised solely by school-aged kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!

Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.

The Share Your Christmas food drive also collected over 29,000 pounds of non-perishable foods that will directly benefit food-insecure people across the 11 South Texas counties served by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Throughout the course of the Share Your Christmas campaign, one common theme popped up in every food distributor spotlight interview we conducted: the tremendous impact that the Coastal Bend Food Bank has on the local level, especially in smaller communities.

"We are so blessed to be able to have that partnership," said Lavita Rodriguez of the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry in Rockport. "If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to distribute the amount of food that we are able to distribute."