SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that involved so many shots that authorities say they ran out of evidence markers while processing the scene.

The incident unfolded in a restaurant parking lot at Lakewood Drive and South WW White Road. According to authorities, two men were driving into the lot when a dark-colored SUV blocked them in. Four men got out of that car and started shooting, police say.

The passenger in the targeted vehicle is in the hospital battling serious injuries, but the man in the driver's seat was not hurt.

Police also said the bullets pierced another car in the lot, and also traveled through to the dining room of the restaurant, narrowly missing about a dozen people who were inside.

The injured victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center to be treated. Neither of the victims were identified.

Police say they're still searching for the suspects, and plan to increase patrols in the area Saturday night.