Sinton Highway Patrol Troopers gift new bike to DPS employee

Troopers gifted a bicycle to a part time DPS employee, who's only means of transportation was his older bicycle.

SINTON, Texas — Sinton Highway Patrol Trooper Crowley and Trooper Cook along with Academy personal picked out a new bicycle for a part time DPS employee, who's only means of transportation was his older bicycle.

Troopers took up a collection and academy donated towards the bicycle and a 500 gift dollar card was given as present to the employee on Christmas Eve.

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region

