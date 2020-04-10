'Sisters With Blisters' run through Austin to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The group has run together for years and competes annually in the Texas Independence Relay.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin women wanted to do something special to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So, they went on a run around Austin – in robes and collars.

The Sisters With Blisters - Austin, Texas are a group of women who have been running together for years, according to their Facebook page. The runners compete annually in the Texas Independence Relay.

On Saturday, to show their love and appreciation for RBG, the women went on a run wearing robes with "VOTE" written on the back, donning "dissent collars" and carrying gavels. The women ran from Sunken Gardens to the Texas State Capitol and around it twice – "five miles for RBG's five Supreme Court victories," the event's organizer told KVUE.

After that, they ran home via Congress Avenue to Monroe Street, back down to South First Street to Barton Springs Road and back to the parking lot where they started. The organizer said if the group stopped running at the light at Barton Springs, they would have run almost exactly 8.7 miles for Ginsburg's 87 years.

You can view more photos and videos from the run on the group's Facebook page.

Ginsburg died in September from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton and was the oldest sitting member of the court.