Six Flags introducing rebranded water park in San Antonio

Six Flags announced that the Thrill Capital of South Texas will be unveiling the rebranded Hurricane Harbor San Antonio on April 29.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is introducing a new water park just in time for the warmer season, the park announced Thursday.

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio will be opening on April 29 and will have six new family waterslide and innertube attractions, the park announced.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking our water park to the next level with the introduction of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “The elevated experience includes eight new palapas-style double decker cabanas, more than 250 new luxury lounger chairs, picnic tables and umbrellas and a selection of six new family attractions making this San Antonio’s premier water park destination,” added Siebert.

The theme park said the new attraction will include:

Eight palapas-style double decker cabanas

145 picnic tables

110 luxury lounge chairs

New landscaping