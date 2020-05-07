Skip the Plastic recognizes local student as a 'Bag Hero'

Skip the Plastic announced their July Bag Hero -- Madeline Smith, a local, vegan student-pilot who is making a huge impact on the environment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Skip the Plastic project of the Surfrider Foundation - Texas Coastal Bend Chapter recognizes community members and businesses that are proactive in making the shift to reusable shopping bags.

The organization aims to be a positive example to the community and promotes other alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

Skip the Plastic announced their July Bag Hero -- Madeline Smith, a local, vegan student-pilot who loves to salsa dance and is making a huge impact on the environment.

“I think it is important to use reusable bags because it is our responsibility to be good stewards of our planet. I believe in service to others and when we take care of the planet, we are helping to take care of those who can’t escape the growing number of climate change issues,” said Madeline Smith.

“I think no act is too small and bringing a reusable bag or changing one meal a day can make a huge impact,” added Madeline.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that it is still safe to use reusable shopping bags, organizers say.

"Just be sure to wash and disinfect them along with everything else you touch frequently. We would like to thank Madeline and everyone who is taking responsibility to reduce plastic pollution on land and in our oceans by skipping the plastic. Your efforts are making a difference!"

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches through a powerful activist network.

For more information visit http://skiptheplastic.surfrider.org or call 361-413-3791.

