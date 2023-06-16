South Texas Botanical Gardens free for dads Father's Day weekend

Dads just need to use the password 'Lizards and Snakes.' The center's tortoises will be on display, as well as their parrots, and Saturday will be $2 Community Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Botanical Gardens Executive Director Michael Womack stooped by to talk with Lexis Greene about the center's $2 Community Day event this weekend.

Dads will be able to get in free over the weekend using the password 'lizards and snakes.'

Womack said refreshments will be available so that people can contend with the heat, but said visitors also are welcome to bring their own drinks.

Artisans will be there selling their creations, and there will be live music.

