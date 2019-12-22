CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) dedicated its time and efforts this December to a clothing drive in partnership with Corpus Christi ISD (CCISD) for the Students in Transition organization.

The CCISD office commits to assisting more than 1,300 homeless students enrolled across 61 campuses, attending Pre-K through 12th grade in the Corpus Christi area.

The Islanders’ SAAC collected 1,100 items of clothing throughout the month-long drive and completed the donation Thursday afternoon to CCISD.

Services for Students in Transition was originally founded by CCISD to ensure that identification, school enrollment, attendance and opportunities for academic success were provided for students in the midst of a transitionary period in their lives. The organization promotes the stability and continuity of education. Additionally, it provides social support during a period of housing instability for students in transition, including students in foster care, students experiencing homelessness, students who are military dependents and students who are refugees and asylees. A goal of this office is to ensure students receive a quality education during school transitions.

In addition to collecting clothes for students in need, the Services for Students in Transition also runs a food pantry, providing 600 homeless children assistance with food after school and on weekends when they are unable to obtain free school meals.

These children are also provided clothing, including uniforms and warm coats. Students are also provided various school supplies, backpacks, and transportation resources in order to attend classes.

The organization even provides certified teachers to tutor students residing in the six homeless shelters throughout the City of Corpus Christi.

“We are very excited to give back to the young students in our community by donating to an incredible organization,” said Islanders’ SAAC president Gianna Wright. “I am so proud of our student-athletes for coming together to make a difference where we can.”

As part of the “Southland Gives Back” initiative, the Southland Conference will profile a community service outing from each of our 13 member institutions this holiday season.

