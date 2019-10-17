SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo College Police Department found the body of a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

Gabriella Gonzalez was last seen on the far southeast side, police said. She was reported to have a medical condition requiring medication and doctors' care.

Authorities said her body was found in the Tobin Lofts parking garage near San Antonio College around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The cause of death was not reported.

She was not an Alamo College student or a resident of the Tobin Lofts, but police do not suspect foul play.