CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who doesn't like a morning full of snuggles and teddy bears?

Today, the community rode their bikes all the way from the Bay Area Bicycles to Driscoll Children's Hospital for a good cause.

The event was hosted by Bay Area Bicycles and myTEAM TRIUMPH: Wings of Texas Sunday morning.

Every year teddy bears and stuffed animals are gathered by participants and delivered to children in the hospital.

The community rides their bicycles together from Bay Area Bicycles to Driscoll Hospital carrying the stuffed animals attached to their bikes.

Participants hold this event very dear to their hearts to try and enlighten the kids' lives in the hospital a little bit with some cheer this time of year.

"Just to have somebody come and know that they're thinking of you during the holidays and delivering something just meant so much to my family so we really wanted to make sure that we were a part of this and doing our part for the community and helping out these kids," said participant, Michellen Jones.

Bay Area Bicycles also accepted teddy bear donations earlier this week for those who weren't able to join the ride this morning.

