Special garden planned to pay tribute to victims of COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local catholic church announced their plans for a memorial prayer garden specifically to remember the lives lost to COVID-19.

The garden will be located next to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The garden is aimed at helping the community have a place to remember their loved ones. Plans for the garden include bricks that will have the names of loved ones etched into them.

Pastor Frank Martinez said that the garden can be for anyone who is searching for peace and inner reflection.

“It's a place where anyone can come and rest, find consolation, and peace,” Martinez said.

Memorial team member Leticia Mondragon understands first hand how beneficial the garden will be for Coastal Bend residents.

“Unfortunately I lost my mom 11 months ago, Mondragon said. “She was my best friend. I look forward to this prayer garden, I can go be with her in spirit and prayer.”

The church is accepting orders until December 31. For residents who would like to include their loved ones' names on a brick go to https://www.olphcctx.org/

