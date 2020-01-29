CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Special Olympics- South Texas Area is having its annual basketball tournament coming up on February 28 and 29th.

The basketball tournament will be held at H.M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas, located at 2210 Brahma Blvd.

Open ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on the 28th, along with an individual skills competition.

Team tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. on the 29th, along with a 3 on 3 tournament for the players of Special Olympics- South Texas Area. A 5 on 5 tournament on the 29th will feature all-inclusive teams as well.

Organizers say that volunteers are needed at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28th, to help set up chairs for athletes, assist with registration and check-in, and keep score.

Volunteers will also be needed on Feb. 29 at 12:30 p.m. to assist with the awards of the athletes, and to break down the competition, such as cleaning up the gym and putting away chairs.

The Special Olympics- South Texas Area says the community is welcomed to go cheer on the players during the big basketball competition and spread joy.

Organizers say that athletes with the Special Olympics- South Texas Area participate in athletic competitions to build skills, with the goal to advance to state competitions.

The Special Olympics provides athletes with competitions in local areas, nation-wide, and all over the world.

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt" is the athlete oath for the Special Olympics.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit https://www.givepulse.com/event/149952-Basketball

For more information on how you can get involved in other events, please visit the Special Olympics- South Texas Area's webpage, Facebook event page, or call 361-857-5679.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: