CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department Spring 2020 Micro-Soccer Co-Ed League is right around the corner.

The 2020 Micro-Soccer Co-Ed League offers an excellent program to introduce children to the game of soccer at an early age.

Through this team sport, young children will strengthen their motor, coordination and social skills as well as learn about good sportsmanship.

The Spring 2020 Micro-Soccer Co-Ed League is designed especially for children ages 4-6.

The league uses a modified field just for small children and it focuses on fun and basic soccer concepts.

Games will be played during an eight-week season every Saturday from March 21–May 16, 2020 (except no game on the week of Easter), at Lindale Recreation Center, located at 3133 Swantner Drive.

Participants can register online from January 20–February 14, 2020, for $65 per player at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/.

On-site registration will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Lindale Recreation Center.

Late on-line registration will be accepted February 17 through the 21st, until 5 p.m. with the late registration fee of $85 per player.

Applicants are required to provide proof of age upon request.

Volunteer coaches are needed for this league. Coaches that are interested are asked to call (361) 826-3485, between 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

