Spring Break camps available through CC Parks & Recreation department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need to keep your kids entertained this Spring Break?
Whether you're looking for something educational, something outdoors or something sports-related, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has programs March 13-17 available.
The cost, age requirement, and start time will vary based on the program. Most of the camps' registrations will remain open until they fill up.
Spring Break Vacation Station
Ages: 5-13
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Club Estates Elementary, 5222 Merganser Dr. and Calallen East Elementary, 3709 Lott Drive
Cost: $30 per day per child at Club Estates, $20 per day per child at Calallen East.
What's included: Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack daily
Spring Break Lifeguard Certification Course
Ages: 15 and older
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., a three-day training program offered from March 13, 15, and 17
Where: Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy.
What's required: To attend this course, students must be able to complete a 300-yard swim, tread water for two minutes, and be able to complete a timed retrieval of a rubber brick from the bottom of the pool.
Cost: $55 per participant.
Registration deadline: March 10
Spring Break Youth Basketball Camp
Ages: 8-17
Hours: three-day program; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 13-15,
Where: Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy.
Cost: $70 per participant. Registration is open now through March 13.
What's involved: High-school basketball coach Roy De La Pena will provide professional instruction.
Spring Break SPARK Youth Camp
Ages: 6-16
Hours: March 13-17; morning session from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and afternoon session from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Dr.
Cost: $25 per child per session, kids can be registered for one or both sessions each day of camp.
Oso Preserve Spring Break Wetlands Workshop
Ages: 6-10
Hours: 9-11:30 a.m. March 13-15
Where: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center, 2446 N. Oso Pkwy.
Registration: Participants can be registered for one or all three days of the camp. Registration is open now until filled.
Cost: $8 per day per child.
For more information and to register for programs, visit https://register.ccparkandrec.com/ or call 361-826-PLAY.