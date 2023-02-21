Spring Break camps available through CC Parks & Recreation department

Kids can strengthen their basketball skills, train to be a lifeguard or learn about the wetlands at Oso Bay.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need to keep your kids entertained this Spring Break?

Whether you're looking for something educational, something outdoors or something sports-related, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has programs March 13-17 available.

The cost, age requirement, and start time will vary based on the program. Most of the camps' registrations will remain open until they fill up.

Spring Break Vacation Station

Ages: 5-13

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Club Estates Elementary, 5222 Merganser Dr. and Calallen East Elementary, 3709 Lott Drive

Cost: $30 per day per child at Club Estates, $20 per day per child at Calallen East.

What's included: Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack daily

Spring Break Lifeguard Certification Course

Ages: 15 and older

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., a three-day training program offered from March 13, 15, and 17

Where: Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy.

What's required: To attend this course, students must be able to complete a 300-yard swim, tread water for two minutes, and be able to complete a timed retrieval of a rubber brick from the bottom of the pool.

Cost: $55 per participant.

Registration deadline: March 10

Spring Break Youth Basketball Camp

Ages: 8-17

Hours: three-day program; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 13-15,

Where: Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy.

Cost: $70 per participant. Registration is open now through March 13.

What's involved: High-school basketball coach Roy De La Pena will provide professional instruction.

Spring Break SPARK Youth Camp

Ages: 6-16

Hours: March 13-17; morning session from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and afternoon session from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Dr.

Cost: $25 per child per session, kids can be registered for one or both sessions each day of camp.

Oso Preserve Spring Break Wetlands Workshop

Ages: 6-10

Hours: 9-11:30 a.m. March 13-15

Where: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center, 2446 N. Oso Pkwy.

Registration: Participants can be registered for one or all three days of the camp. Registration is open now until filled.

Cost: $8 per day per child.