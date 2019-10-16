SAN ANTONIO — Before the Spurs finish their preseason tune-up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, the team will honor a fallen public servant.

A Spurs Sports and Entertainment spokesperson confirmed to KENS 5 that the team will be holding a moment of silence before the National Anthem in honor of Greg Garza, the 17-year San Antonio Fire Department veteran who died in a tragic accident Tuesday morning.

Flags throughout the city were lowered to half-staff on Tuesday out of respect for Garza and his family, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Fire Chief Charles Hood offered prayers and patience.