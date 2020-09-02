CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Theresa Catholic Church held its annual Valentine's Waffle breakfast Sunday morning.

The breakfast is put on by the church and it's altar society, to help pay for things they need like candles, linens, vestments for the priests, and more.

So why do they have it around Valentines Day exactly?

"We like to make it special and have it around Valentine's day so people can bring their sweetie pie and start off their Valentine's week right!"

As part of their breakfast today they served out waffles, cocktail sausages, strawberries, bananas, and more.

They also held a raffle as part of the event, say organizers.

Saint Theresa Catholic Church will hold more events throughout the year to support the church, you can find the link to the schedule for those events here.

