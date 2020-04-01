CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — RAICES and Justice For Our Neighbors will host Stories Beyond Borders on January 9 at 7 p.m., at the Corpus Christi Alamo Drafthouse.

The screening will feature five short films that paint a vivid picture of the lives of immigrant families and communities.

According to RAICES and Justice For Our Neighbors, “beyond building empathy, these films look at real stories of resilience and strength while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy, and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities."

This free event will also feature a discussion led by leaders who are working for justice for immigrants right here in Corpus Christi, Texas.

These short films provide a detailed story of immigration, which needs to be told to address the impacts that enforcement practices and policies have to families in South Texas.

The screening will demonstrate how anti-immigrant and anti-sanctuary efforts are shaping the Coastal Bend area and extend beyond the crisis at the border.

A discussion at the screening will also help citizens learn where they can advocate alongside the community to demand a more just and inhumane immigration system.

“Reshaping our immigration starts with organizing locally," said RAISES Community Organizer, Beatriz Alvarado.

Stories Beyond Borders is a project of Working Films, which is a national nonprofit organization based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

For more information on the Stories Beyond Borders and tickets, visit their Facebook page.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





