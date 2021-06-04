Summer camps are making a comeback in Corpus Christi

Many local venues are already planning for the summer season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Easter now behind us, the next big event could be the end of the school year and the start of summer vacation.

While we all know last year's events were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year there are indications that we are slowly returning to near normal conditions.

Some parents will be happy to know some of the usual go-to summer camps are already getting prepared.

At the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, folks are setting the stage for what they say will be a safe way to make kiddos young and old alike, enjoy their time off.

The same holds true for the Art Museum of South Texas, the USS Lexington, the Texas State Aquarium and the City of Corpus Christi' Parks and Rec Department.

Lisa Oliver, the interim assistant director at city parks and rec, said they've been working on the city's summer programs for some time now, in anticipation of a return to the "new normal."

