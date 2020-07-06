CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures expected to rise throughout next week, spending time at a local pool is a wonderful idea.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has announced their Summer hours and new procedures they will be following due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say the H-E-B Pool, located at 1501 Shely Street opened Saturday, June 6, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The splash pad area and pool was opened to the public with free admission, but due to precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, only restrooms will be available, not changing rooms.

Other local pools around the City of Corpus Christi have opened as well. All public pools such as Collier Pool and West Guth Pool will be following the same procedures.

City officials want to remind everyone to practice physical distancing of six feet as well.

Here is a list of their Summer hours:

GENERAL SWIM

Collier Pool: Tuesday 5pm–8pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12pm–8pm

Tuesday 5pm–8pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12pm–8pm Natatorium: Monday–Sunday 12pm–8pm (CLOSED Wednesday)

Monday–Sunday 12pm–8pm (CLOSED Wednesday) West Guth Pool: Wednesday–Sunday 2pm–8pm

Wednesday–Sunday 2pm–8pm H-E-B Pool: Friday–Tuesday 2pm–8pm (OPENED June 6)

LAP SWIM

Collier Pool: Monday–Friday 5am–8am Tuesday 5pm–8pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12pm–8pm

Natatorium: Monday–Friday 5am–12pm (CLOSED Wednesdays) Monday–Sunday 12pm–8pm (CLOSED Wednesdays)



Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium are accepting reservations for lap swim by calling 361-232-1989 or by sending an email to aquatics@cctexas.com.

Reservations may be made at least 24 hours in advance.

