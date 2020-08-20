Sunnybrook Road residents gear up for sidewalk improvements

The construction phase of Sunnybrook Road Sidewalk Improvements from Ayers Street to Evelyn Street Phase 1 and Phase 2 is scheduled to begin Thursday, August 20.

The project is anticipated to take about 3 to 4 months and is funded by a CDBG HUD Grant, according to city officials.

"This project consists of the construction of the sidewalk along Sunnybrook Road from Ayers Street to Evelyn Street which will include the following items: site preparation, demolition of existing improvements, installation of sidewalk, curb, and gutter, pavement, storm sewer utility repairs, and incidentals," stated city officials.

The Engineering Services Department is providing the public the opportunity to view the exhibits, review important information about the project, and give public comments online due to COVID-19 and the limits on public gatherings.