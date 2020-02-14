KINGSVILLE, Texas — One couple from the Kleberg County area will remember this Valentine's for the rest of their lives.

On February 12, Victoria Mendiola and Lawrence Bergstrom welcomed their firstborn child into the world. It is also the day that the two love-birds got engaged.

According to staff from the Labor and Delivery Department at Christus Spohn Hospital – Kleberg, after Victoria gave birth to her son, Brayden Lee Bergstrom, dad had a surprise up his sleeve.

Lawrence Bergstrom pulled out a special onesie that read, “Mommy will you marry my Daddy?”

Staff says Victoria wasted no time in saying, “yes,” with Lawrence calling it, “the best day of my life.”

The newly-engaged couple is very excited to start their journey with their newborn baby boy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: