TABPHE Corpus Christi hosts annual 'Juneteenth for the Crest Festival'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although Juneteenth has been celebrated long before becoming a federal holiday this year the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education-Corpus Christi chapter celebrated with a 10-day celebration.



"It feels great, it feels long overdue, but we are happy that it happened, the fact it's now an American holiday instead of an African American holiday," said local TABPHE President, Tina Butler.



Butler says Saturdays 'Juneteenth for the Crest Festival' at Cole Park, was a made possible by several community sponsors including 800 free BBQ plates donated by Mattress Firm, and Big Foot BBQ.



"We just want to celebrate freedom, celebrate June 19 a special celebration for everybody no matter your race or your skin color, every ethnicity," said Austin Perez.